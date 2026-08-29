Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot Alleges Pressure Behind Penguin India’s Withdrawal From Publishing Sonia Gandhi’s Book | VIDEO

Ashok Gehlot has questioned Penguin India’s reported decision to step back from publishing Sonia Gandhi’s book | AI Generated Image (PTI)

Jaipur, August 29, 2026: Accusing the BJP-led central government of curtailing freedom of expression over the issue of publication of Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi’s much-awaited book in India, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the reported decision by Penguin India to step back from publishing the book has come as a shock.

“The biggest question is that when Penguin’s parent company is ready to publish the book globally, why has its Indian office backed out?” Gehlot asked, alleging that some form of pressure must have been involved in this decision.

VIDEO | Jaipur: Amid Sonia Gandhi memoir row, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "Penguin India asked Sonia Gandhi to remove portions from the book, but she refused. It seems there was pressure on the publisher from the PMO."



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/VgcsalPS9o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026

Speaking to a news agency, Gehlot said there had been considerable anticipation across the country after the book was announced, with November 10 reportedly set as its publication date, but it is not clear whether the alleged pressure came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or someone else; however, the truth would emerge eventually.

Freedom Of Expression

The former Rajasthan chief minister linked the controversy to freedom of expression and argued that authors should have the right to express their views.

“If a book contains remarks about the prime minister, a political party, or an organisation, those views can be challenged politically and ideologically. But asking an author to remove passages is not appropriate,” Gehlot said.

He said freedom of expression was integral to the spirit of the Constitution and referred to Rahul Gandhi’s “Save the Constitution” campaign, arguing that protecting the Constitution also meant safeguarding democratic rights and people’s voices.

Publishers Show Interest

Gehlot further questioned why publication of the book should face difficulties in India if it is being published in other countries. He said the actual reason behind the developments should be brought into the public domain and that readers should have the opportunity to read the author’s views and form their opinions.

According to Gehlot, several prominent publishing houses have already approached Sonia Gandhi with offers to publish the book following the developments involving Penguin India. He said this indicated that there was significant interest among other publishers in bringing out the book.

Gehlot maintained that Sonia Gandhi, as the author, would ultimately decide which publishing house to choose from among the offers she has received.

Praise For Sonia Gandhi

He also praised Sonia Gandhi for her contribution to Indian politics, saying she had left an “indelible mark” on the country’s political landscape. He added that despite being of foreign origin, she had adopted Indian values and culture in a manner that deserved appreciation.

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RSS Controversy

Gehlot also hit back at a recent article in the RSS-affiliated weekly Organiser, which reportedly described the advisory committee of the erstwhile UPA government as "mental Naxals."

Reacting to the remark, Gehlot accused the RSS of having what he described as a "Naxalite mindset." He alleged that the organisation had opposed the Constitution soon after independence and had advocated the Manusmriti at the time.

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