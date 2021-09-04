Rajasthan: Facebook post by Rajput outfit leader about 1987 Sati incident sparks controversy

Jaipur: A Facebook post by a Rajut community outfit leader Sukhdev Singh Goagamedi in Rajasthan remembering the Sati incident of 1987 has created a controversy.

The women rights organizations and PUCL have demanded the arrest of Sukhdev Singh claiming that it is the glorification of the Sati while Sukhdev Singh says that we will continue to pay homage to the great women who had given supreme sacrifice even if we are put in jail as these are the great women who saved our culture and country. Though the post was removed after the controversy.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is the president of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. He has paid homage In his post to Roopkanwar, the Rajput woman who had burnet herself to death on her husband’s funeral pyre on September 4th 1987 in Deorala village of Rajasthan.

Commenting on his post and demand of his arrest, Sukhdev Singh said ‘ we will continue to remember the supreme sacrifice of these great women as their sacrifice has saved us and our culture.’ Though he said that we do not support Sati today.

While the PUCL and other women rights organizations have demanded the arrest of Sukhdev Singh saying that this is a glorification of Sati and is against the Sati Prevention Act 1987.

It is to note that after the Sati incident the then state government brought an ordinance which later became the Rajasthan Sati (Prevention) Act and it prohibits the glorification of Sati.

