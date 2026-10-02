Rajasthan Ends 2026 Monsoon With Rainfall Deficit, Drought-Like Conditions Raise Water & Crop Concerns | Representative image

Jaipur: Rajasthan is staring at drought-like conditions as the 2026 southwest monsoon season draws to a close with rainfall 17.33% below normal, raising concerns over drinking water availability, crops, livestock, and groundwater recharge across several districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, during the monsoon season, Rajasthan received 350.49 mm of rainfall against the normal 424.71 mm, a deficit of 17.33%. The monsoon began withdrawing from western Rajasthan on September 17 and is expected to exit the state completely within the next 24 hours.

Rainfall deficit hits 17 districts

The rainfall deficit has affected around 17 out of 41 districts of Rajasthan and has been particularly severe in western Rajasthan. Pali recorded the highest shortfall at 58.44%, followed by Jaisalmer at 54.17% and Jalore at 50.26%. Banswara recorded 39.07% less rainfall than normal, while Hanumangarh had a deficit of 38.02%.

In contrast, some districts received above-normal rainfall. Deeg recorded 27.98% excess rainfall, followed by Dholpur at 27.78%, Salumber at 25.88%, Bharatpur at 15.81%, and Phalodi at 11.37%.

The rainfall deficit has raised concerns over kharif crops in affected areas as well as drinking water and fodder availability for livestock. The state government has initiated contingency relief measures in districts facing water and agricultural stress.

Government initiates relief measures

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced the continuation of tanker-based drinking water supply in the areas of Barmer and Jaisalmer until December 31, 2026, considering the water situation in rural and border areas.

District collectors in affected areas have been authorised to approve contingency relief works of up to Rs 1 crore. The government has directed officials to open fodder depots in areas requiring assistance, including Barmer, Balotra, and Jaisalmer.

The Revenue Department has been asked to conduct a drought assessment through girdawari—a field survey of crops and agricultural conditions—in 117 tehsils across the state after the withdrawal of the monsoon.

The exercise will assess the impact of deficient rainfall on crops and identify areas requiring relief measures.

Read Also Beed Bans Fodder Transport Outside District Amid Drought

Bisalpur water level raises concerns

The rainfall deficit has also raised concerns over water resources, particularly the Bisalpur Dam, which is crucial to Jaipur's drinking water supply.

The water level at Bisalpur has been reported at around 313.10 RL meters against its full reservoir level of 315.50 RL meters. The system supplies around 600 million litres of water to Jaipur city every day.

The Bisalpur water level had crossed 314 RL meters in August during the monsoon. It has since been declining gradually because of continued water withdrawal from the reservoir. Preparations are also reportedly under way for possible curtailment of Jaipur's water supply from November.

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A prolonged rainfall deficit could further reduce soil moisture, reservoir storage, and groundwater recharge, potentially affecting the availability of water for the initial irrigation requirements of the rabi crop season.

Gehlot urges immediate relief

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the state government to immediately begin relief measures in areas facing drought-like conditions.

Gehlot said crops in several parts of the state had started drying up due to inadequate rainfall after the withdrawal of the monsoon, while concerns over fodder and drinking water were increasing among farmers and livestock owners.