Rajasthan Elections 2023: Close Relatives Clash On 5 Seats, Uniting Politics & Family Ties

From Rajasthan To Telangana, Election Commission To Announce Assembly Poll Schedule For 5 States Today; Check Details |

Jaipur: Rajasthan assembly elections are set to witness interesting contests with most members of a family gearing up to contest from five seats. Husband and wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and uncle and niece are contesting as opponents on these seats.

There are five such seats where very close relatives are challenging each other and proving that when it comes to politics and power even the blood relations can take a back seat.

Husband-wife contest from Dataramgarh seat

The most interesting contest is on Dataramgarh seat of Sikar district. Congress's Virendra Singh is contesting from this seat, while his wife Rita Singh has been given the ticket by Ajay Chautala's JJP party. However, both have been separated since 2018. Rita Singh has been the Zila Pramukh Of Sikar and was a contender for the Congress ticket but chose his husband Virendra Singh who is the sitting MLA from the seat.

At the same time, the contest on the Dholpur seat of Rajasthan is interesting from two aspects Firstly, the candidates of BJP and Congress are in-laws to each other ( have the relationship of Jija-Sali) and secondly, both of them have changed parties. Congress candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha was the BJP candidate on this seat last time. Whereas BJP candidate Shivcharan Kushwaha was the Congress candidate.

The candidates of Congress and BJP of the Sojat assembly constituency also have the same relationship. The Congress candidate from this seat is former chief secretary of Rajasthan Niranjan Arya and the BJP has fielded the sitting MLA Shobha Chouhan from this seat.

There are two seats where the uncle and niece are in the election fray. These are Khetri seats in Jhunjhunu district and Nagar assembly constituency.

Family members contest for Khetri seat

In the Khetri assembly constituency, Dharampal Gurjar, his brother Dataram Gurjar and Dataram's daughter Manisha Gurjar were seeking tickets from the BJP. The party goes with Dharampal. Angered by this, Manisha rebelled and Congress gave ticket to her. Now Uncle Dharmpal and her niece Manisha are challenging each other.

Almost the same is the situation on the Nagour assembly seat where Congress has fielded Harendra Mirdha while the BJP candidate is Jyoti Mirdha who was the Congress MP from Nagour in 2009 and was the candidate of the party in 2014 2019. She has recently joined the BJP and Harendra is her uncle.

Read Also Rajasthan Assembly Polls: CM Ashok Gehlot Gets Center Stage Amid State Elections

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)