Rajasthan: Eid-ul-Fitr Marked By Protests As Muslims Rally Against Attacks On Iran | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid), Shia Muslims staged protests against attacks on Iran across several districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Sikar, and Ajmer. Eid prayers were offered with the wearing of black armbands as a mark of protest. Black flags were hoisted over mosques, and slogans were raised against the U.S. and Israel during these events.

Women and children from both the Shia and Sunni Muslim communities in Amer, Jaipur, took to the streets and raised slogans condemning the United States and Israel. The protesters said that their religious leader was killed through deceit, and their Eid festivities have been turned into an event of mourning.

In Jaipur, members of the Shia community staged a massive protest following the Eid prayers. Slogans were raised against the Israeli Prime Minister and the U.S. President. The protesters declared that they would refrain from celebrating any festivals until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are removed from power.

Looking at the protests, tight security arrangements were put in place in Jaipur. Police and RAF personnel were deployed around all major mosques, including the Eidgah, Chowk Jama Masjid, and Chak Shia Jama Masjid. Police teams also conducted surveillance using drones, and flag marches were carried out in several locations on Saturday.

Similar protests were seen in several parts of Ajmer as well. Maulana Syed Taqi Jafar, the Imam-e-Juma of Dorai in Ajmer, said that Muslims are observing a period of mourning following the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While people came to offer Eid prayers wearing black armbands in Sikar.