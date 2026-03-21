In War-Ravaged Iran, Deaths & Destruction Fail To Deter Eid al‑Fitr Spirit; Thousands Flock To Mosques For Prayers - Watch

Amid the ongoing US‑Iran‑Israel war, thousands of Muslims were seen gathering in Tehran and other cities to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al‑Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Visuals on social media showed large crowds praying at the mosque and surrounding areas despite ongoing conflict tensions.

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Videos from Tehran's Mosalla Mosque and another from the city of Tabriz showed thousands of Muslims gathering to perform Eid al‑Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan. Worshippers are seen reciting the Eid prayers together in a rhythmic, melodic manner.

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The festival of Eid has come amid the time when escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel.

After which, Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

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PM Modi Wishes Iran President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia. During a telephonic conversation with the Iranian leader, PM Modi condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains, and reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

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Moreover, the prime minister also appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran. Meanwhile, this was the second telephonic conversation between PM Modi and the Iranian President since the present conflict started on February 28. On March 12, President Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.