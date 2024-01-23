 Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Wears Garland After 34 Years Following Ram Temple Consecration; Takes New Oath For Krishna Temple In Mathura
A video of Dilawar playing cymbal joyously and celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla went viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Madan Dilawar |

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar, who took oath 34 years ago to not wear a garland until the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was complete, fulfilled his pledge on Monday following the consecration ceremony of the much-awaited temple. Interestingly, he also now declared that he will only eat once a day until a grand temple is built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of Dilawar playing cymbal joyously and celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla went viral on social media. He also wore a garland along with his supporters and fellow devotees. Dilawar, 64, took part in a large gathering to celebrate the consecration ceremony.

Watch the video below

The 64-year-old minister's history of pledges dates back to February 1990, when he vowed not to wear a garland of flowers until the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. With the recent consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Dilawar's supporters made him wear a long garland.

In 1990, he had vowed to not to sleep on a bed until Article 370 was repealed in Jammu and Kashmir. He fulfilled his pledge in 2019 following the historic repeal of Article 370.

Following the consecration cermony, Dilawar took a new oath that he he will only eat once a day until a temple is built for Lord Krishna in his birth place Mathura.

