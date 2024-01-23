Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Wears Garland After 34 Years Following Ram Temple Consecration; Takes New Oath For Krishna Temple In Mathura

Madan Dilawar |

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar, who took oath 34 years ago to not wear a garland until the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was complete, fulfilled his pledge on Monday following the consecration ceremony of the much-awaited temple. Interestingly, he also now declared that he will only eat once a day until a grand temple is built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of Dilawar playing cymbal joyously and celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla went viral on social media. He also wore a garland along with his supporters and fellow devotees. Dilawar, 64, took part in a large gathering to celebrate the consecration ceremony.

Watch the video below

The man dancing in bhakti in bhagwa is not ordinary man

He is 6 time MLA n current education minister of Rajasthan - Madan Dilawar



In Feb 1990, He took sankalp, he would not accept or wear garland till Ram gets his Mandir



Now he's taken a new Sankalp

Check next tweet



1/3 pic.twitter.com/rqZ8dZeCK7 — STAR Boy TARUN (@Starboy2079) January 23, 2024

The 64-year-old minister's history of pledges dates back to February 1990, when he vowed not to wear a garland of flowers until the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. With the recent consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Dilawar's supporters made him wear a long garland.

Read Also Ram Temple Inauguration: Here Is How Newspapers Covered The Historic Event In Ayodhya

In 1990, he had vowed to not to sleep on a bed until Article 370 was repealed in Jammu and Kashmir. He fulfilled his pledge in 2019 following the historic repeal of Article 370.

Following the consecration cermony, Dilawar took a new oath that he he will only eat once a day until a temple is built for Lord Krishna in his birth place Mathura.