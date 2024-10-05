Rajasthan Dy CM Premchand Bairwa's Son Faces RTO Action Over Viral Video Making Reel With Police Escort; Check Details On Penalty Imposed

The viral video is of some tourist place in which four youths out of which is the son of Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa sitting in an open jeep. | Instagram

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Premchand Bairwa's son faced action from the Transport Department over a recent viral video of him making reels in a jeep. The Transport Department has fined Bairwa's son for multiple traffic violations, including driving without a seatbelt, making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle and using a mobile phone while driving. A video that surfaced on social media about a week ago showed the Deputy CM's son driving with friends and making reels, sparking controversy.

Bairwa Defends His Son Over Viral Video

Following the viral video, Deputy CM Bairwa defended his son, stating that he had not broken any rules and claiming there was no wrongdoing. He further asserted that his son was merely a passenger in a luxury vehicle owned by wealthy individuals and that it was an opportunity for his son to experience a high-end car.

Details On The Traffic Fine

Despite the Deputy CM's defence, the Transport Department dismissed these claims and issued a fine to his minor son on September 28. According to Navbharat Times, the fines totalled Rs 7,000 under three different sections. The first fine of Rs 5,000 was for making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle. The second fine, Rs 1,000, was for driving without a seatbelt and the third, Rs 1,000, was for using a mobile phone while driving.

This incident has stirred a political storm, with opposition parties accusing Deputy CM Bairwa of misusing his position to shield his son from the consequences of breaking the law. The opposition has demanded Bairwa's resignation, arguing that public officials should not allow their family members to flout rules.