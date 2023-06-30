Rajasthan: Dramatic Video Shows Girl Forcefully Kidnapped By Family Members In Bikaner Court Premises Before Marrying Dalit Youth |

Rajasthan: A distressing incident unfolded at a court in Rajasthan's Bikaner where a girl arrived for a court marriage with her Dalit lover. However, chaos ensued when the girl's family members threatened and kidnapped her, escaping in a car. The Dalit youth was seen desperately pleading for help. He also alleged that he and his family members were also assaulted during the incident. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, but the video of the incident was posted today by a page named 'The Dalit Voice.'

Dramatic Kidnapping at the Court Premises

The Bikaner court premises witnessed dramatic scenes as a speeding car arrived there. Inside the court, the Dalit youth and his girlfriend were preparing for a court marriage when the girl's relatives surrounded them. Amidst the commotion, the relatives forcefully took the girl, placed her in the car, and swiftly escaped from the scene.

Opposition from the Girl's Family

According to local reports, the Dalit youth was involved in a romantic relationship with the girl, which was strictly opposed by her family. To protect her from the boy, the girl's family sent her to her maternal grandfather's house in Bikaner. However, three days ago before the incident, the girl eloped with her lover, leaving her maternal grandfather behind.

On Monday, when the court opened, the Dalit youth, accompanied by his sisters and friends, arrived with the girl to complete the necessary paperwork. It was during this time that the girl's maternal uncle and other relatives forcibly took her away in a car.

Dalit Youth Seeks Action from the Police

The Dalit youth, belonging to the Nayak caste, along with his family and friends, arrived at the court premises with the girl. Allegedly, the girl's relatives assaulted the Dalit youth and his sisters. Despite the youth's desperate pleas to save the girl, she was forcibly taken away. The youth filed a complaint with the Bikaner Superintendent of Police (SP), urging immediate action and requesting assistance in locating the girl.