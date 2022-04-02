Rajasthan doctor suicide: Fear of local politicians disturbed her, says husband; BJP raises question on FIR

The alleged suicide of gynaecologist Dr Archna Sharma of Lalsot, in Rajasthan's Dausa, has become a burning issue as the whole episode is being considered a fallout of fear of local politicians.

Dr Suneet Upadhyay, the doctor's husband, has accused the local politicians of spreading misinformation in the case and said that the local leaders had pressurized the police to lodge an FIR against doctor Archana.

It is being reported that Dr Archna Sharma was scared of the incident, the protest, and the FIR that was registered by the police against her.

Her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyay in a public statement had alleged that BJP’s Shiv Shankar Balya Joshi went to the family of the deceased and promised monetary aid from the CM’s fund and later staged a dharna outside the hospital and also pressurized the police to register the case under IPC section 302.

According to Dr Upadhyay, Archana read the news of the protest and the case against her in a local daily the next day and got scared. She was constantly saying that these leaders would send her to jail. Unable to handle the pressure, she decided to take her own life and hung herself right in a hospital room and left a suicide note mentioning that the patient had died due to postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) post-delivery, a known medical complication.

Though it is not proven yet whether Joshi or other BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal, who police have arrested, had pressurized the police to register a murder case but it is clear that both were present at the protest outside the hospital and both the BJP members had shared about the protest outside the hospital on their social media accounts.

While their members are protesting and registering FIR, the BJP on the other hand is questioning the role of the police and raised objections against the registration of an FIR against the female doctor that led her to take her own life.

"If any of our leaders are found guilty of blackmailing or harassing the doctor they should be punished but the government should also take action and arrest those police officers who registered the case of murder on a doctor and violated the directions of the Supreme Court," said Ramlal Sharma, BJP MLA and spokesperson.

The government had removed SP Anil Kumar and suspended the SHO of the concerned police station after the incident got highlighted. The police have further arrested four accused in the case including BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal, but the main accused Shiv Shankar Balya Joshi is still absconding.

The recently appointed Dausa Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta has said that police teams are searching for Joshi and other accused. "Our priority is to control the situation after the incident," said Gupta.

On March 28, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was brought to Anand hospital run by gynaecologist Dr Archana Sharma and her husband in Lalsot Dausa, though she was provided with full treatment and a child was delivered, her condition deteriorated and she died due to heavy blood loss.

Reportedly, a crowd of around 200 people gathered at the hospital and charged Dr Sharma with medical negligence. An FIR was lodged against her under murder charges, in violation of a standing Supreme Court order. Unable to handle the distress, Dr Sharma hanged herself in a hospital room.

