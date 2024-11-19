Rajasthan: Divisional Commissioner To Probe After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

SDM Slapped During Poll Duty: Divisional Commissioner To Probe The Incident | X/ @Jitendraitawa

Jaipur: The SDM slapping and incidents of violence that took place on November 13 during the Deoli-Uniara assembly by-election in Tonk district will now be investigated by a committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner. Along with this, the state government will also compensate the loss suffered by the villagers due to violence.

This was announced by Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena and Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary after a two-hour-long meeting with the villagers in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The villagers of Samravta and nearby villages are agitating to demand investigation into the incident that took place in Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency on the day of by-election.

"An impartial probe is needed in the incidents that took place November 13th to take action against the guilty. The government will form a committee under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner. Along with this, the loss suffered by the villagers during the incident will also be compensated by the state government," said Kirori Lal Meena.

Read Also Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Notably, independent candidate Naresh Meena had slapped the SDM during the polling and violence broke out in the village following the incident.