 Rajasthan Directs 35 IAS Officers To Handle Public Helpline Calls
The Rajasthan government has asked 35 senior IAS officers to sit at the Sampark 181 helpline and take at least 10 public grievance calls daily. The move aims to speed up complaint resolution and improve accountability. Officers will also review pending cases, disposal time and citizen satisfaction, and submit reports to the Chief Secretary’s office.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has asked its 35 senior IAS officers to sit at the government helpline call center and take at least 10 calls every day. The initiative is being taken as a key step towards timely disposal of public grievances.

As per the orders issued by the chief secretary, V. Shrinivas, the officers, ranging from secretary to additional chief secretary (ACS) rank, will sit at the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181 call center in the Secretariat on their assigned days. Each officer will take at least 10 calls daily to hear citizens’ complaints and, as far as possible, ensure on-the-spot resolution.

Besides listening to the calls, the officials will review the average disposal time of grievances, long-pending complaints, grievances with low satisfaction levels, and the categories of grievances received at the helpline. The officials have been asked to submit their visit report to the chief secretary's office as well.

Notably, for some time, the Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, has been regularly visiting the 181 call center, personally taking calls from citizens and listening to their grievances. He is also holding continuous public hearings at his residence, focusing on resolving the problems of common people.

The Rajasthan Sampark is an online grievance redress portal and helpline of the Rajasthan government where citizens can register their complaints. To track the status of the complaint, the citizens are given a unique number through SMS.

