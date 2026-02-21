 PIL Seeking Probe Into 'Misuse' Of MGNREGA, Rural Funds In Punjab Filed In High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPIL Seeking Probe Into 'Misuse' Of MGNREGA, Rural Funds In Punjab Filed In High Court

PIL Seeking Probe Into 'Misuse' Of MGNREGA, Rural Funds In Punjab Filed In High Court

A PIL has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in utilisation of rural development grants, including MGNREGA funds, in Punjab. The petitioner sought time-bound inquiries, RTI compliance, and mandatory audits of panchayat fund usage.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Punjab and Haryana High Court | Wikipedia

Chandigarh: A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking judicial intervention over alleged irregularities in the grants under Central rural development schemes including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Punjab has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Petitioner Alleges Lack of Transparency

The petitioner, Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Mukerian town of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, alleged that there is no transparency or supervision of the funds management of the panchayats in Punjab. Referring to his application filed under RTI Act in October last year seeking the records relating to the usage of funds of Musahibpur village, he alleged that he did not get any response to his queries asked in the application nor through its appeals under the RTI Act for the same so far.

Read Also
Prayagraj Court Orders FIR Against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Disciple In POCSO Case Involving Minor...
article-image

However, the panchayat records show various irregularities in bills and works, he alleged and added that he had also filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau, Punjab, but to no avail.

FPJ Shorts
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi Appears In Bhiwandi Court In 2014 RSS Defamation Case, Fresh Surety Furnished, Next Hearing April 4
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi Appears In Bhiwandi Court In 2014 RSS Defamation Case, Fresh Surety Furnished, Next Hearing April 4
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 60 Illegal Structures In Kandivali And Borivali As Citywide Anti-Encroachment Drive Intensifies
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 60 Illegal Structures In Kandivali And Borivali As Citywide Anti-Encroachment Drive Intensifies
Prayagraj Court Orders FIR Against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Disciple In POCSO Case Involving Minor Allegations
Prayagraj Court Orders FIR Against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Disciple In POCSO Case Involving Minor Allegations
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Surprise Inspection At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Over Medicine Shortages And Patient Complaints
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Surprise Inspection At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Over Medicine Shortages And Patient Complaints

Petitioner Seeks Court Directions

Seeking time-bound inquiries into the grants’ utilisation, the petitioner also sought directions for immediate RTI compliance and issuance of guidelines mandating regular audits in the rural funds.

Follow us on