Rajasthan: Dholpur court hands capital punishment to 82-year-old for killing 4 workers

Pixabay

The SC-ST court of Dholpur, Rajasthan has sentenced capital punishment to an 82-year-old accused who along with 12 armed men, killed four MGNREGA workers 15 years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the accused.

As per reports, in the year 2008, 4 MGNREGA workers were murdered by 12 armed men in Dhaundhe ka Pura village of Bari Sadar police station area of ​​Dholpur district.

On Tuesday, SC-ST Court Judge Narendra Meena, while giving the verdict, convicted Kirtiram (82) in the murder case and sentenced him to death, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Public Prosecutor Mahir Hasan Rizvi said that due to some old enmity, 12 people had beaten up the laborers and fired bullets.

Complaint lodged in 2008

Rizvi said that on July 9, 2008, Jaipal son of one of the deceased Ratan Lal Jatav, lodged an FIR about the incident at Bari police station in which he had accused Kirtiram and others of beating, assaulting, and firing on his father and others relatives who were working there as MGNREGA laborers.

As per the FIR Natthi Lal, Ratanlal, Ramswaroop, and Ramveer died on the spot in the firing. Police had registered a case and arrested 11 accused. Three accused in the case are in jail, whose trial is going on and 7 accused are absconding after bail.

Judge Narendra Meena while giving the verdict, considering the murder of 4 people as a heinous crime, sentenced the main accused to death. Along with this, the judge has also given the decision to give Rs 2 lakh each to the wives of the deceased laborers out of the Rs 10 lakh fine received from the accused.