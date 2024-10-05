Rajasthan: Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa’s Son Fined ₹7,000 For Traffic Violations After VIDEO Goes Viral

The viral video is of some tourist place in which four youths out of which is the son of Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa sitting in an open jeep. | Instagram

Jaipur, Oct 5: Rajasthan's transport department has imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa's son for driving a vehicle with unauthorised modifications and other violations, days after he was seen doing so in an online video.

The video, filmed last week on Jaipur's Amber Road, captured Bairwa's son behind the wheels of the vehicle with Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj's son in the front passenger seat and two others in the back. Also seen in the clip was a Rajasthan government vehicle with a police beacon tailing them.

The vehicle was found to be owned by Bhardwaj's son, who was issued a notice on October 1 seeking an explanation under the Motor Vehicles Act within seven days.

According to the traffic challan, the deputy chief minister's son was penalised Rs 5,000 for unauthorised modifications in the vehicle, Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt and Rs 1,000 for using a mobile phone while driving.

After the video sparked criticism on social media, Bairwa defended his son, saying that ever since he became the deputy chief minister, his son has had opportunities to associate with wealthy people and see their luxury cars.

"My son is friends with other kids from school. I want to thank the honourable prime minister for making someone like me the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. And after this, if wealthy individuals allow my son to sit with them in their cars and give him a chance to see luxury cars, then I am thankful," Bairwa had said.

He clarified that his son had not yet reached the legal driving age and that the accompanying vehicle was there strictly for security.

"The police vehicle was following them for protection. If people interpret it differently, that is their view, but I do not blame my son or his friends," he added.

However, Bairwa later expressed regret over the incident, saying that he did not want his actions to tarnish his party's image. "He is a child, still young. I have advised him against repeating such behaviour," the deputy chief minister said.

He also mentioned that he did not own a vehicle, with the only one in his family being a jeep registered in his wife's name. Bairwa is a two-term BJP MLA representing the Dudu constituency.