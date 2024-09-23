Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Sainik School, Emphasizes Private Sector's Role In Education And National Service; VIDEO

Rajnath Singh inaugurates the Sainik School in Jaipur, highlighting private-public partnerships in education | File Photo

Jaipur: Underlining the private sector's role in country's economy the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that private sector is now in the driver’s seat of the country’s economy, contributing significantly in agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors.

Inaugurating a Sainik School in partnership mode in Jaipur on Monday, Rajnath Singh said "PPP-model is generally considered as ‘Public-Private-Partnership’, but the collaboration is now moving away from its standard definition, and is now being seen as '‘Private-Public-Partnership’.

Through these new Sainik schools, the private and public sectors will come together and provide the best education to our future generations."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Sainik School, Jaipur in Rajasthan. Deputy CM Diya Kumari also present at the occasion.



It is part of the Government’s vision to set up 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership with NGOs, state governments and private… pic.twitter.com/RhBOEbvu2P — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

The Sainik School has been opened in line with the Government’s announcement to establish 100 new Sainik Schools pan-India in partnership mode. Of the 100 schools, Ministry of Defence has approved 45 in collaboration with state governments, NGOs and private schools.

Forty (40) of these schools have started operations, and Sainik School, Jaipur is among them. It has been established in collaboration with Shri Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti which is running Shri Bhawani Niketan Public School in Jaipur.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He will formally inaugurate Sainik School, Jaipur here today.



It is part of the Government’s vision to set up 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership with NGOs, state governments and private… pic.twitter.com/kGDLtVge97 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

In his address, the Raksha Mantri exuded confidence that the school will prove to be a boon to the patriotic youth of the state as proper guidance and necessary infrastructure will be provided to them to join the Armed Forces and serve the nation.

“Rajasthan is a land of bravehearts like Maharana Pratap, Prithviraj Chauhan, Maharaj Surajmal and Sawai Jai Singh. These heroes are a motivation to the younger generation to join the military. This new Sainik school will provide a direction to them to serve their motherland,” he said.

Rajnath Singh mentioned the fact that the current Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi are the shining products of Sainik School, Rewa. He added that not just the Armed Forces, the students of Sainik Schools can choose any other career and serve the nation in their own way. He urged the students to never give up and continue working hard to achieve their desired goals.

The 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode are apart from the existing 33 Sainik Schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern. These new schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and follow its Rules & Regulations. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will impart education of Academic Plus Curriculum to the students of Sainik School pattern.

The curriculum includes value-based initiatives such as debates on issues like gender equality & environment protection, skill-based training, extra-curricular activities, community service, physical training, NCC, tours & excursions and motivational talks. The aim of the Academic Plus Curriculum is to ensure holistic development of students to make them a contributing member in the progress of the Nation.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Smt Diya Kumari and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Rajasthan Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd) were among the dignitaries present on the inauguration of Sainik School, Jaipur.