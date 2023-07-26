Rajasthan Daring Rescue Ops: Civil Defence Team Saves 2 Youth Stuck On Swollen Udaipur Bridge (WATCH)

Crane used to save the youth stuck on Udaipur bridge |

In a dramatic video from Rajasthan, two youths who were stuck on a bridge in Morwaniya in Udaipur, amid ferocious flood waters gushing, were rescued by the Civil Defence with the help of a hydraulic crane. The two men were reportedly trying to cross the bridge when the water levels rose suddenly. The two men are seen stuck in the strong flood current and it is only after a brave rescue effort carried out by the Civil Defence team that they were taken out of the dangerous situation.

Their motorcycle was also retrieved later by the team, according to news agency ANI.

Watch the dramatic rescue operation carried out by the team and saved the two youth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IMD forecast for heavy rains in Rajasthan and Northern India

IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday. IMD says, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are expected to get heavy-to-very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Earlier visuals of flooding in Jodhpur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Battered by rains

Not just Rajasthan, but the state of Himachal and Uttarakhand have also seen massive flooding and landslides. A cloudburst in Gadsa valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday damaged some houses and agricultural land in the area besides snapping the power supply lines, officials said.



Two bridges have been washed away and the Bhuntar-Gadsa road has been damaged at several points, they said, adding that some heads of cattle may have died in the cloudburst. The revenue department reached the spot to assess the situation, reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)