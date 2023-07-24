Maharashtra: Man Falls Into Saptakund Waterfalls At Ajanta Caves While Clicking Selfie; Rescue Video Goes Viral | Twitter/ Screengrab

The state has experienced relentless heavy rains over the past few days, resulting in overflowing waterfalls that have attracted numerous tourists. However, amidst the picturesque scenery lies a growing concern, as accidents have been on the rise due to some mistakes. Recently, a young man's life was endangered at the world-famous Ajanta Caves when he slipped into the Saptakund waterfall.

Heroic Rescue Amidst Adverse Weather

An unfortunate incident occurred when Gopal Pundlik Chavan (30) and his nephew from Soygaon visited the Ajanta Caves around 2 pm. While trying to capture the mesmerizing backdrop with a selfie, Gopal Chavan's foot slipped, sending him tumbling into the treacherous Saptakund. Fortunately, a quick-thinking security guard reacted promptly and deployed a life-saving rope to pull Gopal Chavan back to safety.

Another report suggested that before other tourists called for help, Chavan started swimming which aided his rescue.

Video Of The Rescue Goes Viral

A video of the same has now surfaced on social media which showed the man suspended with a cable as multiple people hold onto it as they attempt to rescue him.

As the region continues to experience heavy rainfall, it is of paramount importance for authorities to reinforce safety measures at tourist hotspots like Ajanta Caves. Proper signage, warnings, and trained personnel can play a significant role in preventing similar accidents in the future. Tourists must also exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines while enjoying the natural wonders.

