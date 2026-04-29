Rajasthan: Dadu Sect Saints Perform 'Agnitap' Against RIICO Land Acquisition For Investment Zone In Jaipur's Bhairana Dham | VIDEO

Saints at Bhairana Dham continue fiery Agnitap protest over proposed RIICO investment zone near sacred land | File Photo

Jaipur, April 29: At Bhairana Dham in Bichoon, located approximately 50 kilometres from Jaipur, saints are performing “Agnitap” by sitting amidst burning fires in scorching temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius.

This “Agnitap” (fire penance) by the saints of the Dadu sect is being staged in protest against the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), which is acquiring the forest land adjacent to Bhairana Dham to establish an investment zone.

Amidst the scorching, fiery heat, the saints' Agnitap commences at 10:00 AM each morning since April 15. Along with saints, the villagers are also staging the protest against the acquisition.

#WATCH | #Rajasthan: Saints Perform 'Agnitap' In Scorching Heat In Bichoon To Protest Against Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Over Proposed Industrial Project



Reported by Manish Godha #RajasthanNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/ypfmYSiX0Y — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 29, 2026

Sacred land under dispute

The saints of the Dadu sect assert that this land serves as the Moksha Sthali (site of spiritual liberation) of Saint Dadu Dayal. They allege that thousands of trees have been felled here, effectively transforming a lush green forest into a barren wasteland.

According to the Bhairana Dham Sangharsh Samiti, local saints, and members of the Dadu Panth sect, this site serves as a place where Dadu Panthi ascetics attain Samadhi (final spiritual absorption). For Dadu Panthis, this location holds significance akin to that of Haridwar, where Saint Dadu Dayal planted trees and created a wildlife sanctuary.

A temple of Saint Dadu Dayal is also at the site, where devotees from across the country come every year.

Saints issue ultimatum

“This site is a sacred place of Moksha (salvation) and spiritual practice for the Dadu sect. We have no objection if RIICO carries out its operations at a reasonable distance away from this hill. Why are they attacking our sacred site of salvation? We are not opposing development; our opposition is directed against destruction,” said Saint Ramratandas of Bhairana Dham.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa visited the protest site a few days ago and appealed to the protesters to call off the demonstration. The saints, however, responded that the protest will not end until the government halts RIICO's operations.

The saints have issued an ultimatum to the government, setting a deadline of May 2 to decide on their demand. “If a decisive resolution is not reached by that date, a large-scale mass movement will be launched,” said Saint Govind Das.

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The site designated for the Investment Zone is surrounded by the ranges of the Aravalli Mountains. In light of this, the Bhairana Dham Sangharsh Samiti is planning to take the matter to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well.