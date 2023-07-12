Rajasthan Shocker: Four Suspects Detained In Armed Attack; Assailants Shot Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina Dead In Bharatpur WATCH

Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina (left) was killed by miscreants on July 12, 2023; BJP leader Kripal Jaghina (right) was murdered by gangster Kuldeep and his associates on September 4, 2022 |

Jaipur: The police have detained four suspects identified with the help of CCTV video footage of the toll in Bharatpur where gangster Kuldeep Jaghina was shot dead on Wednesday (July 12) by armed men while he was in police custody in a state transport bus. The gangster, accused of killing BJP leader Kripal Jaghina in September 2022, was killed while police was taking him to Bharatpur court for a hearing from Jaipur jail. The assailants had attacked the gangster who died due to multiple bullet wounds and fled, said local media reports.

A vehicle has been recovered, police said.

The incident took place near Amoli Toll Plaza when around a dozen men barged inside a Rajasthan Roadways bus and opened fire.

Reports claim a few policemen were also injured in the firing incident. All the injured have been taken to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

Chilli powder followed by gun fire

The armed assailants reportedly waylaid the state transport bus in which Kuldeep Jaghina and other accused were travelling and after stopping it they threw chilli powder on the policemen and fired indiscriminately on Jaghina to make sure he dies on the spot.

Another murder accused Vijaypal was injured in the firing and is admitted in a hospital in a critical state, police said

According to police, the bus was stopped near Amoli toll plaza under Halena police station of Bharatpur by around 12 men who came in a car and two motorcycles.

Trigger Warning: Graphic Content. Please watch with discretion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kuldeep Jaghina was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The hospital was turned into a fortress with over 100 cops being deployed following the murder case that sent shockwaves across the city.

Police have identified culprits

Jagheena and Vijaypal, accused in a 2022 murder case, were being taken to Bharatpur from Jaipur by a team of seven policemen led by a head constable armed with two semi-automatic rifles (SLR).

SP Bharatpur Mridul Kachchawa said the two murder accused were rushed to RBM government hospital in Bharatpur where Jagheena was declared brought dead by doctors, while Vijaypal is being treated in a critical condition.

Police in nearby districts, including Dausa, have been alerted and intense checking on highways is going on.

Detailing the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration)-Jaipur Rahul Prakash said several bullets were shot at Jagheena, while the policemen managed to protect Vijaypal from the direct assault. He said the police team did not open fire in view of the security of the bus passengers.

The officer said an inquiry will be done and action will be taken if any policeman is found guilty of negligence.

Jagheena and Vijaypal were allegedly involved in the murder of Kripal Jagheena, who was shot dead in Bharatpur on September 4 last year over a land dispute.

Gangster was accused in murder of BJP leader who was killed in 2022

On September 4 last year, gangster Kuldeep Jaghina with four others had shot dead BJP leader Kripal Jaghina. He and his accomplices were then nabbed from Kolhapur in Maharashtra when they were going to Goa.

Kuldeep Jaghina had killed BJP leader Kripal Singh over a plot located near Sheesham Tiraha Kali Garden of the city.

After the murder, several police teams were formed to nab the accused, and arrests were made within 48 hours.

In the investigation of the case, it was revealed that there was a dispute over a large plot of land located on Kali Bagichi Road in Bharatpur city. Kuldeep Singh wanted to seize the plot and evict the people connected to the land that was worth in crores.

(With additional information from PTI)