Rajasthan Crime: Dacoit Jagan Gurjar Allegedly Murdered By Inmate Inside Ajmer High Security Jail

Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar found dead inside Ajmer High Security Jail after alleged attack by fellow inmate Vishnu. | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, June 29: Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar was murdered in Ajmer High Security Jail on Monday. Vishnu, accused in the Kuldeep Jaghina murder case from Bharatpur, allegedly strangled Jagan Gurjar with a towel. Both Vishnu and Jagan Gurjar were lodged in the same barrack.

Murder Inside High Security Jail

Jail Superintendent Paras Jangid said that dacoit Jagan Gurjar had been lodged in the high-security jail since March 2026, while the accused Vishnu is in prison for three years. The two cleaned the barrack at 11 a.m. and played Ludo together. Duty staff came on rounds between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the cells were supposed to close. When the barrack was opened, the body of Jagan Gurjar was lying there, and Vishnu was inside the barrack. When Vishnu was questioned, he said, “I killed him.”

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Jail Superintendent Statement

The jail superintendent said that the FSL team has collected evidence from the scene. Initial investigations indicate that the murder was the result of a minor dispute, and there is no evidence of gang warfare. The investigation is on.

Forensic Probe Underway

For the past 27 years, dacoit Jagan Gurjar was synonymous with terror in the Dang region of Dholpur, Rajasthan, and adjoining areas. He was so feared that marriages stopped in many villages, and not only the villagers but also his father left the village.