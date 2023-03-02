Rajasthan: Couple with five children jump into Narmada canal, bodies recovered

Representative image |

A couple along with their five children died by suicide in the Sanchore block of the Jalore district of Rajasthan. All jumped into the Narmada Canal on Wednesday afternoon. The police have recovered the dead bodies from the canal.

The police said that a resident of Galipa village informed the police helpline about the incident. The police reached the spot where the clothes of all the deceased were found lying near the canal. The head of the family has been identified as Shankara.

Sanchore CO Rup Singh Inda said that preliminary information has revealed that there was a tussle between the husband and wife. After this, both of them left the house on Tuesday itself along with their five children. Further investigation is going on.