 Rajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid ongoing crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid ongoing crisis

Rajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid ongoing crisis

Officially, the party has said that this is related to the election campaign of the party.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing conflict in Rajasthan Congress, the party has decided to take one-to-one feedback from party MLAs. Party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with CM Ashok Gehlot and state party president Govind Singh Dotasra will start this exercise on Monday. 

Exercise related to election campaign, says party

Officially, the party has said that this is related to the election campaign of the party. The spokesperson of the party, Swarnim Chaturvedi, said MLAs will be asked to give their feedback on the reach of government schemes and the political situation of their constituency. 

While the sources in the party said that the timing of this feedback exercise is suggesting that it is somewhere related to the ongoing conflict of the party and with this the party would try to get the mood of the MLAs on the question of factionalism in the party. 

Independent MLAs supporting govt also asked for feedback

Besides the MLAs of the party, independent MLAs who are supporting the government have also been called to give their feedback.

Notably, this is the first MLA feedback exercise after the incident of September 25 last year when the party MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot faction boycotted the Congress Legislative Party meeting called by the party high command and the dissident leader of the party Sachin Pilot had demanded to call the CLP meeting a few days ago

Read Also
Rajasthan: One-to-one MLAs' meeting in Jaipur on 17 and 18 to resolve Congress crisis
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women leaders are leaving jobs due to the 'great breakup', states new McKinsey & Co report

Women leaders are leaving jobs due to the 'great breakup', states new McKinsey & Co report

Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik, celebrates birthday: A look at his life and...

Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Naik, celebrates birthday: A look at his life and...

Cops arrest Amritpal Singh's top aide Joga Singh, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief hide in...

Cops arrest Amritpal Singh's top aide Joga Singh, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief hide in...

Rajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid...

Rajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid...

Tamil Nadu: 2 dead in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu: 2 dead in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar