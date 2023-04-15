Rajasthan Congress to seek feedback of MLAs on government policies and political situation amid ongoing crisis

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing conflict in Rajasthan Congress, the party has decided to take one-to-one feedback from party MLAs. Party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with CM Ashok Gehlot and state party president Govind Singh Dotasra will start this exercise on Monday.

Exercise related to election campaign, says party

Officially, the party has said that this is related to the election campaign of the party. The spokesperson of the party, Swarnim Chaturvedi, said MLAs will be asked to give their feedback on the reach of government schemes and the political situation of their constituency.

While the sources in the party said that the timing of this feedback exercise is suggesting that it is somewhere related to the ongoing conflict of the party and with this the party would try to get the mood of the MLAs on the question of factionalism in the party.

Independent MLAs supporting govt also asked for feedback

Besides the MLAs of the party, independent MLAs who are supporting the government have also been called to give their feedback.

Notably, this is the first MLA feedback exercise after the incident of September 25 last year when the party MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot faction boycotted the Congress Legislative Party meeting called by the party high command and the dissident leader of the party Sachin Pilot had demanded to call the CLP meeting a few days ago