Rajasthan: Congress to hold Ramayan, Sundarkand on occasion of Ramnavami and Hanuman Jayanti

Facing allegations of appeasement politics, the Rajasthan Congress on Friday decided to hold Ramayan and Sundarkand Path in the temples under the control of the Devasthan Department of the government. The events are set to take place on the occasion of Ramnavmi and Hanuman Jayanti.

"It has been decided to hold Ramayan and Sundar Kand Path on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavmi and Hanuman Jayanti in the temples under the control of the department. The event will take place in two temples of every division," said the orders issued by Karna Singh, the director of the Devsthan department.

It is to mention here that the department had recently sponsored a Bhagwat Katha and it is for the first time that such events are being organised by Congress.

Commenting on the order, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said "we are a party for all casts and religions. We don’t indulge in politics of religion as BJP does."

Notably, the opposition BJP has accused the Rajasthan government of appeasement politics after the communal clashes in Karauli and orders of imposition of Section 144 CrPC in various districts looking at the coming festivals. The districts of Kota, Bikaner and recently Ajmer have issued such orders.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:32 PM IST