Rahul Gandhi should be made Congress president, says Sharad Yadav

Former union minister Sharad Yadav on Friday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be made party president.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Sharad Yadav at the latter's residence in Delhi today.

When asked whether Rahul should be appointed as the Congress president, Sharad Yadav replied "Why not? If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done."

However, when Rahul Gandhi was asked to comment on Yadav's remark, he said, "We'll see about it...."

"Sharad Yadav had fallen ill and had not been keeping well for a long time. I am very happy that he is fighting fit and you can see that he is smiling. I feel good about it. He has taught me a lot about politics," said the Congress scion after the meeting.

Sharad Yadav recently merged Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he had floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Days after its drubbing in five states, the Congress' top decision-making body had unanimously decided that party president Sonia Gandhi should continue in the post till organisational polls after she expressed readiness to "make any and every sacrifice" in the party's interest.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said the new Congress president will be elected between August 21 and September 20.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:53 PM IST