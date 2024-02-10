Rajasthan: Congress Revamps Strategy For Lok Sabha Elections, Plans To Introduce New Faces In 20-22 Seats

The grand old party Congress is planning to field new faces on 20-22 seats out of 25 seats of Lok Sabha in Rajasthan. The screening committee of the party for Rajasthan met in Delhi on Friday evening and discussed the probable candidates for all the seats.

Congress To Introduce New Faces For Lok Sabha Elections

Hinting to field young and new faces in the Lok Sabha elections, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot said that the screening committee has discussed the names of potential candidates on all 25 seats. The reports of observers and names suggested by senior leaders were discussed in the meeting.

"We have made good panels on all the seats. The young and new faces fielded in the assembly elections have given good results and I believe that in Lok Sabha elections also the party will give tickets to young faces that were active in the field," said Sachin to the media in Tonk on Saturday adding that the final decision has to be taken by the Central Election Committee (CEC), which probably meet soon.

The sources said that apart from new faces 4-5 sitting MLAs and former MPs are also there in the panels made for the seats. 'There are single names on 6-8 setas, two name panels on 10-12 setas and 3-4 name panels on 5-6 setas. The screening committee will meet again after the 14th of this month to discuss single name panels on most of the setas to submit to the CEC,' said a senior leader on anonymity.

Notably, Congress could not win even a single seat in the previous two Loksabha elections in the state and due to the recent defeat in the assembly polls the challenge is looking to be more serious this time, however, the party is confident to perform well. ' The difference of votes was just 1.50 per cent in the assembly election and the party workers are ready to fight a good election this time,' Sachin Pilot.