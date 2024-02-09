Rajasthan: Over 1.5 Million New Voters Aged 18-19 Added To Electoral Rolls For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | Representational Image

In Rajasthan, 15,54,604 new voters aged 18-19 years have been added to the electoral rolls since the State Assembly General Elections held on November 25 last year. They will exercise their franchise for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This data emerged from the final publication of the integrated voter lists of 199 assembly constituencies of the state.

Election Department has published final electoral rolls

The Election Department has published final electoral rolls on Thursday in all the districts of the state. The final publication of voter lists of Karanpur assembly constituency will be on 13 February.

The chief election officer of the state Praveen Gupta said that more than 5.32 crore voters are registered in the state for the Lok Sabha General Election-2024 (including the updated figures of Karanpur Constituency).

What the published data reveals

As per the published final voter lists of 199 assembly constituencies, a total of 5,29,68,476 voters are registered out of which 2,74,75,971 are male, 2,53,51,276 are female, 1,41,229 are service voters and 616 are Third Gender voters.

After the 2023 Assembly polls, there has been a net increase of 2,79,366 voters in the electoral lists. Disabled and elderly voters have increased.

special camps were organized at the polling stations for the registration of PWD (Person with Disability) voters on January 19. During the assembly elections in the state last year, total 5,60,425 PWD voters and 11,72,260 voters of age 80 years and above were registered. These numbers have now increased to 5,72,965 and 12,85,960 respectively.