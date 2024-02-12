Rajasthan Congress Offers Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha Seat Formerly Held By Manmohan Singh | ANI

Rajasthan Congress has offered former Congress President Sonia Gandhi to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie have sent separate proposals to Congress high command regarding this.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. His tenure has been over and the state Congress wants Sonia Gandhi to replace him. Both the proposals have been sent on Sunday after discussing the MLAs and senior leaders.

"We have requested the national president to make Sonia Gandhi a Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan. If Sonia Gandhi is made the candidate, it will boost the morale of Congress workers," said Tikaram Julie, the leader of the opposition.

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan are scheduled on February, 27th The last date for filing nomination is February 15th. Along with Manmohan Singh, central minister Bhupinder Yadav's tenure has been completed while the third seat is of Dr Kirori Lal Meena, who is now an MLA and minister in the Rajasthan government.

Looking at the number of MLAs in the state legislative assembly, two seats would go to BJP and one to Congress. Rajasthan has 10 seats in the Rajya Sabha with Congress on six and BJP on three seats. One seat is vacant. The coming election would increase one seat of the BJP.