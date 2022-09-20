Rajasthan CM Gehlot to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, likely to file nomination for Congress President's post

Ashok Gehlot will meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on September 25. |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will visit Delhi and meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi on September 25. The Rajasthan CM will meet the party president during his four-day visit to the national capital. Party sources have revealed that the CM is likely to file his nomination for the position of Congress Chief between September 26 and September 28. Although there is no official communication about his visit.

The election process for the position of president in the Congress party is scheduled in October, and the nomination process for this will start on September 24. There is a strong buzz that the Gandhi family wants Gehlot to take the responsibility of the party president, as party leader Rahul Gandhi has already denied showing any interest in the top post.

The party sources further said that though it is not clear whether Gehlot will file his nomination, he will surely visit the national capital for the purpose of the nomination process. There are strong recommendations in favour of Gehlot, who is the most senior leader of the party to become.

"Everything will be clear after the expected meeting of Gehlot with Sonia Gandhi," said a senior leader close to Gehlot.

Earlier, Gehlot had already shown his reluctance to apply for the position of party chief. He had indicated this again by moving a resolution in favour of Rahul Gandhi in the meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates last Saturday, which was passed unanimously.