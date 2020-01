Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets locust-attack affected farmers in Barmer

Barmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met the farmers of Barmer whose crops have been ravaged due to a locust attack, the worst in about two decades.

"No such attack has taken place on our fields in the past 15 years. But this time the locusts have destroyed all our crops. We demand the government to give us electricity and to waive off loans. The government should also give us some compensation so that we can survive," said Cheemaram, a farmer.