'Stern action against guilty will be taken': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot promises over infant death in the State

The matter the death of 77 children in JK Lon Hospital in Kota in a span of 24 days has drawn political controversy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, MP from Kota, tweeted on Friday asking the state government to ensure adequate treatment to the kids admitted there. “It is a matter of serious concern that 10 children have died in 48 hours in my Parliamentary constituency. Rajasthan government should act immediately with sensitivity,” tweeted Birla.

The matter assumed the shape of a larger controversy when Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar advised Rahul Gandhi to visit Kota. Javdekar asked Rahul to stop telling lies on NPR and instead visit Rajasthan where children are dying in Kota hospital. “He should go and see what his Congress government is working in Rajasthan where 77 children have died in the Kota hospital,” said Javadekar.

Galvanised into action Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sent an investigative team to Kota. The team will inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report. Speaking to media on the issue Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Even one death of a child is unfortunate. But there have been 1300, 1400 and even 1500 deaths in a year. This year there have been 900. In every hospital in the country and state 3 to 5 deaths take every day, even in Jaipur. The least number of deaths in the last six years have been this year I have ordered an inquiry, action will be taken. Corrective measures will be worked out for the entire state.”

Further, health minister Raghu Sharma has spoken to senior officials and issued instructions that all possible medical care be provided to the children admitted. The government has also issued orders to change the superintendent of the hospital. Dr Suresh Dulara has been appointed the new superintendent replacing Dr H L Meena. Controversy arose when Dr Dulara accepted garlands when he took charge.

As many as 77 deaths had been registered in the LK Lon hospital in Kota till December 24, with 10 deaths taking place in 48 hours on December 23 and 24. The hospital had conducted an inquiry and given a report that the deaths were not caused due to negligence. It went on to say that the children had been brought in critical condition.

The report further stated that 10 children who died over 48 hours were critical and on ventilator support. Five of them were just a day old and died within a few hours of being admitted.

Of the other five deaths, 3 were on December 23, a five month old died due to acute pneumonia, and a one and a half-month-old died due to a congenital heart disease and a seven-year-old due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. On December 24 a one and a half-month-old died due to seizure disorder and a two-month-old died due to acute pneumonia.

The government hospital in Kota gets critical patients from Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts. Critical patients from Madhya Pradesh also come here for treatment.