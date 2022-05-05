Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot challenged Amit Shah to investigate riots in 7 other states, Bjp holds Hunkar rally

Amid the back to back incidents of communal violence, the war of words is going on between the ruling Congress and opposition Bjp. Accusing BJP and RSS, CM Ashok Gehlot said that ‘these people are setting fire everywhere. He also challenged union home minister Amit Shah and said ‘ if you have guts, then form a committee to investigate the riots in 7 states other than Rajasthan.’ While on the other hand, the Bjp holds a Hunkar rally in Alwar to corner the government on issues of law and order and communal violence in the state.

CM Ashok Gehlot continuously attacks and accuses Bjp and RSS on the issue of communal violence. Talking to media in Udaipur on Thursday he said ‘Bjp is preparing to set fire, because they are losing the next election. You have seen that we did not allow riots on Ram Navami. Riots broke out in 7 states, and they were on the lines of Karauli.’

Challenging union home minister Amit Shah, Gehlot said ‘If Amit Shah has the guts, then the Home Ministry should form a committee of the judges of High Court-Supreme Court.’ Gehlot said that I believe that riots have broken out in 7 states after Karauli and it should be investigated what was at the root of it? What was the sentiment and was there a plan to incite riots?

On the other hand, the Bjp held a Hunkar rally on Thursday in Alwar where the temples were demolished recently. The Bjp leaders accused the government of doing appeasement politics and raised the issues of Karauli-Jodhpur violence and the destruction of the temple in Rajgarh Alwar. BJP leaders put the government's failures in the rally and called for uprooting Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

Although while cornering the government the internal conflict of the party also came to the fore as former CM Vasundhara Raje's face was missing from the poster of the Hunkar Rally and she did not attend this rally also.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:15 PM IST