BJP, RSS incited riots in parts of Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the BJP abd RSS were planning to incite riots in parts of Rajasthan, where violence broke out on Monday and Tuesday morning.

"RSS and BJP are setting agenda. They were planning to incite riots in Karauli, Jodhpur and Ramgarh. We took timely action and due to that only small incidents occurred but we've arrested culprits and will not spare anyone. We will not allow violence in the state", the CM said.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city.

There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.



The curfew that was imposed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following incidents of violence in the district has been extended till May 6, as per an order issued by the District Police Commissioner.

"The curfew imposed in Jodhpur Commissionerate area on May 3 has been extended till May 6...Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station have been excluded from the curfew," read the order.

Currently, the situation in the district is 'peaceful' and 140 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the district hours before Eid.

"Currently, the situation is peaceful. Till now, around 140 persons have been arrested and 14 cases have been registered. A meeting was held with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders today and they have suspended their protest for now," said Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

The situation was brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday with heavy deployment of police but tension escalated again in the morning after prayers at an Eidgah. Shops, vehicles and houses were pelted with stones near the Jalori gate area.

ALSO READ Curfew extended till May 6 in Jodhpur, 140 people arrested in connection with violence

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:46 AM IST