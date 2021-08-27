Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hospitalised due to chest pain; much-awaited cabinet rejig gets delayed

Jaipur, August 27: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had to be hospitalised on Friday morning after he complained of severe chest pain. He set to undergo angioplasty as there was a 90 per cent blockage in one of the main arteries. His situation is stable and will remain in medical observation for 24-48 hours.

"We have done a successful angioplasty of CM Ashok Gehlot. The procedure was uneventful and post-procedure he is recovering well. He is asymptomatic and cheerful. His investigation reports are normal but will remain in observation for 24hours," said Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Gehlot’s treating physician and principal SMS medical college.

Dr Bhandari told that Gehlot is suffering from post-Covid syndrome and this cardiac complication seems to be a part of post-Covid complication, otherwise his cardiac status was healthy before Covid.

Gehlot had tested positive of Covid in April this year and as per his tweet today (August 27), he was having post-Covid health issues and since yesterday having severe chest pain.

"I am fine and will be back soon," said Gehlot in his tweet.

It is to note that there were reports of his Delhi visit in a day or two to meet party high command and speculations rise of much-awaited cabinet rejig after his visit, Now all his programs have been put on hold for next few days.

