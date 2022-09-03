Rajasthan: Central School PTI booked for sexual harassment

Photo: Representative Image

A Central School Physical Training Instructor (PTI) of Jodhpur has been booked for sexual harassment and indecent behaviour with students after at least 12 girl students made a complain to the school management, following which the police have registered a sexual harassment case on the report of the school committee.

"The police have registered the case against based on the report of the school committee under section 354 IPC (Assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 11,12 of POCSO act. No arrests have been made till now as the investigation is still ongoing," said the deputy commissioner of police Amrita Duhan.

The incident took place sometime back. The girl students aged between 15-17 years had complained to the school management that their PTI was harassing them. They said that he used to phone them and then force them to have obscene talks with him. Students also alleged wrongdoing against them.

The committee of the school investigated the complaint and the matter was sent to the regional office of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in Jaipur. The regional office has sent a letter along with the report of the school committee to the police to take the action.