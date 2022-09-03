Indore: 3 minors among 4 arrested with stolen bike, four mobile phones

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including three minor boys were arrested with four stolen mobile phones and a bike on Friday. They allegedly confessed to stealing mobile phones from different areas of the city.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that a person had lodged a complaint on August 31 that his bike was stolen from near a Bank on Khandwa Road. The police team was constituted to identify and to catch the accused. The police checked the many CCTVs installed at various places and identified some suspects.

The police received information that a suspect was seen in the Palda area with the stolen bike. When the police arrived he tried to flee, but was caught. The accused was identified as Gaurav of Dwarkapuri.

On information provided by Gaurav, three other minor boys were arrested. Four mobile phones and a stolen bike were recovered from them. They are being questioned about other such crimes.

