Rajasthan: 'Capable should give up reservation', says Dausa BJP MP Jaskaur Meena

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan, Jaskaur Meena, has sparked a new debate on the reservation by saying that those capable should give up the benefits of reservation.

Jaskaur Meena is an MP from the Dausa Lok Sabha seat and is a senior BJP leader. She was a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpai government.

However, after her statement, she face criticism from her own party leader Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena who said, "if she thinks so then she should resign as she is representing a reserved seat."

While talking to the media at the BJP office in Jaipur, she said, "those who are capable like me should give up benefits of reservation. I am sitting in front of you as an MP, though I could not even go to school and now after becoming an MP, my children do not avail benefits of reservation."

"I believe if one is capable enough he should arrange studies for at least five children of his community," she added.

Though her statement is not party-driven, countering her, Kirori Lal Meena said, "such statements should not be made as people from reserved categories are still not capable enough. But if she thinks so then she should resign as she is representing a reserved seat. Some other person will get the chance."

It is to mention here that both Jaskaur Meena and Karori Lal Meena come from the Dausa district and represent the Meena community which is dominant in eastern and southern Rajasthan. The other leaders of the party are tightly lipped on the statement made by the Lok Sabha MP as they find it a sensitive issue.

Congress leader and chairperson of Social Welfare Board Archna Sharma said, "the statement made by Dausa MP shows the anti-reservation mindset of BJP."

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 04:59 PM IST