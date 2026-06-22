Rajasthan C-Section Crisis Spreads To Jodhpur As Eight Women Develop Complications After Paota Hospital Deliveries | Representational Image: Pexels

Jaipur: Following Kota and Bikaner, the C-section shocker has come from Jodhpur, Rajasthan as eight women have developed complications after cesarean deliveries held on June 20th at the District Hospital in Paota The women complained of excessive bleeding and low blood pressure after surgery.

Critical Referrals Made

Principal Medical Officer of District Hospital, Dr. Kulbir Chopra, said that eight caesarean operations were performed in the hospital on June 20th. Two of the new mothers were referred to the Mathura Das Hospital and later one of them had to be referred to AIIMS Jodhpur as her condition worsened. The remaining six are undergoing treatment in the district hospital and are doing well.

“Around 40 cesarean deliveries are performed at the District Hospital every month. This is the first such case in the past 10 years. The investigation is underway,” said Dr. Chopra.

OT Closed, Investigation Launched

Meanwhile, the District Hospital's operation theater (OT) has been closed after collecting samples and a committee consisting of doctors and drug inspectors has been formed to investigate the matter. Drugs used during the cesarean procedure have been banned with immediate effect.

Despite repeated cases, defending the hospitals, the Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said, "These cases can't be linked to incidents that happened in Kota and Bikaner, as all the patients admitted to the hospital came in very complicated situations. We mostly face emergency, referrals, and worsening cases.”

The minister claimed that six patients at Paota Hospital are doing well, as their health parameters are reported to be fine. One patient has been admitted to AIIMS because she is highly diabetic.

It should be noted that seven new mothers have died due to kidney-related complications following C-section deliveries in Kota and Bikaner in Rajasthan during the past month.