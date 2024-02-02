 Rajasthan: B.Tech Student From Uttar Pradesh Ends Life In Kota; 3rd Suicide In 12 Days
The reason for the suicide is not known as no suicide note was found on the spot.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
A B.tech student from Uttar Pradesh has committed suicide in Kota. This is the third suicide case of a student in Kota in the last 12 days. The deceased is 27-year-old Noor Mohammad residing in a PG in the Vigyan Nagar police station. 

The police said that Noor was found hanging from a fan in his PG.  The reason for the suicide is not known as no suicide note was found on the spot. 

Vigyan Nagar police station SHO Kaushalya said that Noor Mohammad is from Veerpur in the Gonda district of UP. Police reached the spot on the information of the PG operator. The student used to order tiffin from the mess. On January 31, the mess guy left the tiffin outside the room and it was not consumed till the next day. He knocked on the door but Noor did not open it so he called the PG operator. When the operator peeked through the window, he saw that the student was hanging from the fan. 

SHO said that the student has been in Kota since 2016 and had done his coaching here but currently was not enrolled in any coaching centre as he was selected for B.Tech and got admission to a college in Chennai. He was taking online classes while staying in Kota. 

Third suicide this year

This is the third incident of suicide by students in Kota in the year 2024. Earlier on January 29, a local student had committed suicide by hanging herself. While students preparing for NEET had committed suicide on January 23. 

