Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer |

Jaipur: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started E-Pass facility to visit the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer. Indian nationals can register on www.shritanotmatamandirtrust.com website to get the E-Pass for this.

BSF DIG North Sector Yogendra Singh Rathore said that If one is planning to visit Jaisalmer and wants to go to India-Pakistan border, he can register himself by furnishing all his details and submitting required IDs on the said website to get the E-Pass.

The BSF facilitates the tourists who come to Jaisalmer to visit the India-Pakistan border at Babliyan Wala Chowki, about 20 km away from Tanot Mata Temple of Jaisalmer.

At present, for border visits, the BSF registers the tourists at Tanot Mata Temple by taking all their information and IDs. Long queues can be seen at the BSF counter as hundreds of people reach here everyday during the tourist season.

Tanot Mata Temple and this international border are a major tourist attraction in the desert of Jaisalmer where the tourists are allowed to go up to the fencing. A watch tower is also there to take a glimpse across the border.

While the Tanot Mata Temple is close to the battle site of Longewala of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The temple was attacked by the Pakistan Army during the war of 1965 during which 3,000 bombs were fired towards the temple.

However, as per local lore, the bombs either missed their target or did not explode. After the 1965 war, the BSF took charge of the temple and the responsibility of managing and maintenance.