Rajasthan boy's death: Bhim Army chief, on his way to meet family of deceased Dalit boy, detained at Jodhpur airport

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Wednesday detained In Rajasthan who was on his way to meet the family of a Dalit boy who was allegedly killed over touching a water pot in Jalore district, according to NDTV report.

Chandrashekhar Azad was on his way to Jalore in Rajasthan when he was detained.

The killing of the minor has triggered massive anger and a political backlash in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

A nine-year-old boy died after being thrashed by his teacher on July 20, allegedly for drinking water from a pot used by upper castes.

Terming the death as "unfortunate" Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat today said the Congress is politicking on the issue in its greed for power and that the chief minister Ashok Gehlot led state government is a sinking ship.

"Miscreants are losing the fear of law in the state as the Congress party is preoccupied in retaining power. Even after 75 years of independence, such incidents which do not befit a civilized society are taking place in the state. Such incidents, be it be those connected with violence against children or women or that target a particualr community are on the rise during this Congress government's term," Shekhawat said.

"Sachin Pilot is not alone in the Congress party, somewhere at some point or the other, someone's conscience keeps on waking up, sometimes Bharat Singh Kandanpur talks about something, sometimes some MLA talks about it while the honourable Chief Minister ridicules some politicians. I think this is a sign of a sinking ship," noted the Union Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra visited the residence of a Dalit student who was allegedly killed over touching a water pot in Jalore district.

After meeting the family, the Congress leader told ANI, "It is a matter of concern that such an incident happened. Police are investigating the incident. The state government will ensure that perpetrator is given stringent punishment. State government and party have ensured all the help to student's family." A minor boy who was a Dalit was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Surana village of Rajasthan.

Family members of the nine-year-old boy who died on Saturday in an Ahmedabad hospital alleged that the child was assaulted by a teacher on July 20 for touching a drinking pot that was meant for upper caste people.

