Rajasthan Border Districts Under 'Operation Clean' Door-To-Door Survey For Security Verification | AI

Jaipur: The administration and intelligence agencies have launched a door-to-door survey under 'Operation Clean' running in the border districts of Rajasthan. People residing within a 50-kilometer radius of the international border with Pakistan will undergo thorough verification under the survey.

Survey Targets Migrant Labourers in Sensitive Phalodi Zone

The survey has started in Phalodi, under which the security agencies are identifying migrant laborers and itinerant vendors residing in this sensitive and restricted zone without valid documents.

The police said that the survey is to identify those living in this restricted zone without valid documentation. Individuals found without valid identification or those concealing their identity will be immediately taken into custody.

Employers Must Inform Police Before Hiring Outsiders

Furthermore, residents and employers are mandated to inform the local police station before engaging any outsider or worker in their homes, farms, or business establishments. Strict legal action will be taken against property owners who fail to comply with this requirement.

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The entire border region has been divided into sectors for the survey, with joint teams comprising revenue officials, police, and intelligence agencies deployed in each.

Addressing the heightened administrative activity and security measures along the border, Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare said that security and civilian verification in border-adjacent areas are continuous, ongoing processes. The aim is to strengthen border security and curb anti-national activities. People are urged to cooperate with security agencies.

Notably, on the directions of the central government, Operation Clean is already going on to identify and demolish the illegal constructions within 50 kilometers of the international border.