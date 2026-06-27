FIR In Virar Against BVA Corporators For Unlawful Entry Into BJP Office Over Cash Allegations | AI

Virar: A case has been registered at Virar Police Station against Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) corporators Prashant Raut and Nishad Choraghe for allegedly assembling an unlawful gathering and forcibly entering a BJP office.

BVA Workers Storm BJP Office on Poll Eve

The incident took place on Friday, on the eve of the Thane-Palghar District Central Cooperative Bank elections. The two BVA corporators, along with party workers, allegedly stormed the BJP office located in Manvelpada, Virar, claiming that BJP leaders were distributing cash to influence voters.

According to BVA leaders, they received information that money was being distributed from the office of BJP Mandal President Manish Vaidya. Prashant Raut and Nishad Choraghe, accompanied by party workers, reached the spot and seized a bag allegedly belonging to BJP office-bearer Sunil Thakur.

Police Seize ₹4.04 Lakh, Clashes Erupt

Police conducted a panchnama and seized ₹4.04 lakh, which was found in 10 separate envelopes inside the bag. BVA leaders alleged that the cash was intended for distribution among voters. The incident led to a heated confrontation between BJP and BVA workers.

On Saturday, BJP Mandal President Manish Vaidya lodged a complaint with the Virar Police. Based on his complaint, Virar Police registered an FIR against Prashant Raut and Nishad Choraghe under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 33, 189, 190, and 191(2), for unlawful assembly and unauthorized entry into the BJP office.

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