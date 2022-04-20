Rajasthan: BJP top brass advised to build strong collective leadership against ruling Congress

To control the factionalism before the upcoming state elections, the BJP high command has asked the top leadership of its Rajasthan unit to work in coordination with each other.

In a high-level meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday, the top brass of the state unit was told to be more aggressive and active against the ruling Congress but with collective leadership.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje, state president Satish Punia, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathor, Union Ministers from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, state organizational general secretary Chandrashekhar and in-charge of the party Arun Singh were present in the meeting chaired by BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday.

The meeting is being considered important as it is taking place just after the visit of BJP national organization general secretary BL Santosh who was in Jaipur last week and had a long discussion with party officials about the working of the party and its poll preparations. Santosh had also met with RSS office bearers of the state.

The sources in the party said that Nadda has asked the leaders to build strong collective leadership in the state to counter the ruling Congress which is targeting the BJP to have too many faces for the CM post.

"Nadda has clarified to the leaders that the party should look united and firm on the issues and in the protests against the state government. There should be no overlapping or contradiction in statements of the party leaders," said a highly placed leader of the party.

The leaders have also been asked to do more visits across the state and increase the activities at the district and block levels.

It is to mention here that the issue of leadership for BJP in forthcoming elections is getting serious in Rajasthan as the party has not yet given any indication about the face of the party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:48 PM IST