Rajasthan: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena receives death threat via letter; writes to CM

BJP Member of Rajya Sabha Kirodi Lal Meena |

Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Kirori Lal Meena has got death threat via a letter wherein the sender has threatened him for helping the family of Kanhaiya Lal who was brutally murdered last month for sharing a post on social media in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet. The letter has been sent to his Delhi residence.

Meena revealed on social media that he had received a death threat from Islamists for supporting Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s family.

The threat letter dated July 9 bears the signature of one Kadir Ali Rajasthani. The letter says that "whoever insults our prophet will end up like Kanhaiya Lal and whoever helps those insulting the prophet will also be taught a lesson even if he happens to be a big leader." The letter while issuing a death threat to the BJO leader adds "Ab tera number hai (it is your turn now) because you spew venoms against Muslims and think you are a Hinduvadi leader."

The letter mentions that Meena has committed an insult by pledging his salary to Lal’s family and by calling Muslims Kattar Taliban.

The sender has sent a news clipping with the letter which mentioned that Meena has given his one-month salary to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal.

Following the threat, Meena has written letters to state chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Union MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and the Delhi police commissioner and requested them a probe in the matter.

“I received a threat letter at my residence in Delhi. I met the family of Kanhaiya Lal after the incident in Udaipur and announced that I will give my one month’s salary to the aggrieved family. This was published in the media and the person who has sent me the threat letter has also attached a clipping of the newspaper report with it,” stated Meena in the letter addressed to the CM.

In the meantime, Meena’s supporters took out a protest march in his support in Dausa district and demanded Meena’s security from the government.

Meanwhile, former CM Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and said that the incident shows the deteriorating law and order situation of the state which is very worrying.