Rajasthan: BJP Leaders Blame Foreign Forces For Party's Low Numbers In Lok Sabha Election

Senior BJP leaders have blamed foreign forces for the party's low numbers in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the state working committee meeting of Rajasthan BJP in Jaipur on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and national vice president Vinay Sahastrabuddhe said that there was interference of foreign forces in the Lok Sabha elections.

“It is true that our opponents also include foreign forces, who don't want BJP government in the country,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing Congress of leveling false allegation regarding Agniveer scheme and MSP to farmers.

“ Our opponents are not liking the way the country is progressing. They want to weaken the BJP government; hence everyone has united," said Chouhan adding that the Congress and INDIA alliance are trying to set a false narrative and party workers should remain alert about this.

Like Shivraj, Rajasthan BJP's election in-charge and national vice president Vinay Sahastrabuddhe said that due to foreign forces, we have got loose some seats in this election because the interests of some people sitting abroad were being affected due to the policies of the Modi government. They wanted the old government to be formed in the country, and that is why their influence was seen in this election result.

Analyzing the election results, election in-charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe said, “apart from this, the wrong propaganda regarding reservation and the Constitution and the policy of divide and rule on the lines of the British was adopted by the opposition this time. Due to that, some people voted in the name of caste and community.”

Former CM Vasundhara Raje was also seen in the meeting along with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, party president CP Joshi and union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bhupendra Yadav. All the leaders tried to boost the morale of party workers by claiming that the results and the performance of the party are historic and workers should not feel depressed about loosing seats.