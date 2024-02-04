Rajasthan: BJP Gears Up For Lok Sabha Polls, Vasundhara Raje Joins Core Committee Meeting

Vasundhara Raje | PTI

After a convincing win in the assembly election, the BJP in Rajasthan has started preparation for the Loksabha elections. The party has decided to focus on Nari Shakti Vandan and the village outreach programme of the party.

This was decided in the party core committee meeting held in Jaipur on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari claimed that the BJP will win all 25 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections and will get more seats across the country than last time.

"BJP is a grassroots party. Our workers and leaders always remain among the public. Now the party has started the Gaon Chalo campaign, under which all the leaders including the CM will spend a day in the village," said Diya Kumari to the media after the meeting.

Vasundhara Raje joins meeting

Former CM Vasundhara Raje who had skipped the party meetings and events held after the assembly election, was also present in the core committee meeting chaired by party president CP Joshi along with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and in charge Arun Singh.

As per the sources, the party has decided to reach out to the old leaders and party workers who are now away from the field. These leaders would be given responsibilities in the elections. The party's Gaon Chalo campaign was also discussed in the meeting. Programs will be held to connect women and youth with the party.

The national secretary of the party Alka Gurjar said that after the formation of the government in the state, this was the first meeting of the core committee where we discussed BJP's campaigns and preparation for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.

Notably, the BJP and its allies have won all the 25 seats of Loksabha in the previous two elections of 2014 and 2019. This time also the party is hoping for a clean sweep, especially after a convincing victory in the assembly election and Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.