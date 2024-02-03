'Could Not Take A Stand': Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Admits Committing Mistakes During Assembly Polls

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addressing party workers meet in Bikaner | Congress

Two months following the Rajasthan Assembly elections' setback, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has acknowledged his errors. He stated that both he and the state party president, Govind Singh Dotasara, failed to take a decisive stand.

Many mistakes committed by me and Dotasara: Randhawa

"As the state in-charge, many mistakes have been made by me and state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara. We could not take a stand," said Randhawa in a meeting with party workers in Bikaner on Friday.

The gathering was convened in relation to the Lok Sabha elections, with state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie joining Randhawa on the platform.

Randhawa asserted that candidates supported by him and Dotasara secured victories by margins of up to 40,000 votes. He emphasised that had their strategies been fully executed, the Congress government could have retained power in the state.

Randhawa questions move to retain majority incumbent MLAs

This marks the first instance post-elections where the party leadership has openly critiqued the ticket distribution process, particularly the re-nomination of 89 out of 108 incumbent MLAs.

Randhawa further emphasised that traditionally, in the event of electoral losses, the state in-charge and the state president are held accountable. However, he noted that they've diligently served the party, and their efforts have been recognised by the party's high command, hence they continue in their roles.

Randhawa statement seen as attack against Gehlot

This statement by Randhawa is widely interpreted as a direct critique of former CM Ashok Gehlot's leadership during the elections. Gehlot, who played a prominent role in ticket distribution, secured nominations for a majority of his loyal MLAs, as well as several independent and BSP defectors who supported his government.