Rajasthan: Bicycles For School Girls Turn Saffron From Black Again In Jaipur Under BJP Rule

Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar | X

Jaipur: As the BJP took over in Rajasthan, the colour of the bicycles given to school going girls has been changed from black to saffron; however, this is not happening for the first time. The bicycles in Rajasthan get new color with change of government every time.

The bicycle scheme was launched by the Ashok Gehlot government during 2008-13 to curb the problem of dropout of girls in class VIII. The girls who take admission in class IX are given the bicycles or transport vouchers so that they can continue their studies.

The color was black when girls were given the bicycles for the first time during Ashok Gehlot government. In 2013, when BJP got back to the power and Vasundhara Raje became the CM, the color of the bicycles was changed from black to saffron.

Then in 2018, the Congress took over again in the state and in the name of stopping “saffronisation” of education, it changed the color back to black. And now to symbolize the bravery and sacrifice the BJP government has painted the bicycles saffron again.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar said "There is no special purpose in changing the color of the bicycle. When BJP was in power before Congress, even then, the color of the bicycles was saffron which is the symbol of courage and bravery. Even our freedom fighters carried out their fight with Britishers wearing this color.”

Around eight lakh girls will get these bicycles and change of color will increase the expenditure by around Rs 15 crore. Reacting to the decision, the state president of Congress Govind Singh Dotasara said that Dilawar is neither able to provide quality education to children nor could he innovate in education.

"If change of color can assure good education and development of children make everything l saffron. It is their government. Who will stop? We have seen only black color of the bicycle. By changing colors, they will put extra financial burden on the government," said Dotasara.