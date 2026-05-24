Rajasthan Bans Foreign Trips For Officials Under PM Modi’s Austerity Drive

Bhajan Lal Sharma | ANI

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven-point austerity appeal, Rajasthan has banned foreign travel at government expense for ministers and officials. Car-pooling has been mandated to conserve the fuel, and ministers have been directed to cut their official convoys.

To promote the use of electronic vehicles, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has already started using EV cars, and now the departments have been asked to phase out existing petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles and replace them with EVs systematically.

The guidelines issued by the government mandate carpooling for the officials and employees for their daily commute to and from the office. Directives have been issued to prioritize carpooling, whether utilizing government-owned or private vehicles.

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To promote the austerity measures, departments, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been asked to avoid hotels to hold meetings and events and use government premises only and through video conferencing as far as possible. Even the training of employees and officers will now be conducted online.

Installation of solar plants in government buildings to meet their electricity needs has been made mandatory, and directives have been issued to pay special attention to conserving electricity within government offices. Officers and employees are strictly instructed to switch off all electrical appliances, including lights, fans, coolers, and air conditioners, before leaving the office.